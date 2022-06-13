Babergh Chairman shows appreciation to The Blossom Appeal » Babergh Mid Suffolk

communications

Babergh District Council’s new chairman Cllr Kathryn Grandon is saying ‘thank you’ to a Suffolk-based breast care appeal by supporting them during her year in office.

Cllr Grandon was elected chairman at the Babergh District Council meeting on Wednesday 23 May and succeeds former chairman Cllr Adrian Osborne.

Cllr Grandon, Independent member for Hadleigh South, was elected to Babergh District Council in 2011 and has previously served as chairman and vice chair of the council, as well as cabinet member for communications.

Each Babergh District Council Chairman is given the opportunity to select a charity to support during their term. Cllr Grandon has chosen to help to raise funds and awareness for Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity ‘The Blossom Appeal’ – supporting the creation of a new breast care centre at Ipswich Hospital.

Cllr Grandon said:

“I have chosen The Blossom Appeal, in part to say thank you for the amazing work that the NHS do but also to raise awareness of the incredible service the breast team offer to families across the county. “I have first-hand experience of the fantastic care, kindness and expertise offered. They have been and are a real source of support, not just to the women and men facing breast cancer but their loved ones too. “Cancer affects the whole family in some way, and it really is something that is important to talk about. There are so many different aspects in dealing with and fighting breast cancer and this appeal will support women and men across the district and county by bringing all these different elements of breast care under one roof. “I want to use this year to keep the conversation going, raise awareness of The Blossom Appeal and help raise some much-needed funds. The breast care team at Ipswich Hospital support so many families and I want to help them get the funds they need ‘so our local community has a state-of-the-art breast care centre, particularly during these very difficult times.”

Sandra Gosney, Community Fundraising Manager for Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity said:

“We are delighted our Blossom Appeal has been selected this year as the Charity of the Year. We rely on voluntary donations for our income, and this will really help us to make a difference. “The new dedicated £6.2 million Breast Care Centre at Ipswich Hospital will bring together all elements of breast care under one roof – the breast clinic, the imaging department and breast screening – for the first time. “Our thanks to Cllr Grandon for choosing us and helping us to provide our patients with the environment to match the exceptionally high standards of care they already receive.”

Anyone who would like to support Cllr Grandon’s appeal can donate via her dedicated JustGiving fundraising page – BDC Chair’s fundraising for the Blossom Appeal