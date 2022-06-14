Barnsley Archives and Local Studies nominated for an Archives and Records Association Excellence Award





13 June 2022



Barnsley Archives and Local Studies, based alongside Experience Barnsley Museum in the Town Hall, has been nominated for an Archives and Records Association Excellence Award in the category of Record Keeping Service of the Year.

The Excellence awards, a prestigious and national award, recognises excellence and contributions by individuals and teams in the Archive sector.

The Record Keeping Service of the Year award recognises achievements by an archive, conservation of records management service within the last eighteen months.

The nomination highlights the dedication, hard work and incredible achievements of the service over the last two years, including projects to bring all the boroughs collections under one roof for the first time, as well as their response during pandemic.

The 2022 shortlist for this award is:

Barnsley Archives and Local Studies

University of Nottingham, Manuscripts & Special Collections

The Manuscripts for Medieval Studies Team, the Library of Trinity College Dublin

Transport for London Corporate Archives

Doncaster Archives & Heritage Doncaster

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Place, said: “We are delighted to have been nominated for such a respected award. It’s a testament to the hard work and continued dedication of the Barnsley Archives and Local Studies team who adapted quickly and worked tirelessly over the last two years, despite many challenges. They have been ambitious and dynamic, successfully completing projects and staying engaged with audiences through innovative ways. A nomination well deserved!”

The award is decided by a public vote. Voting is open now and closes on Friday, 8 July.

People can vote here https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/T8XSFT7

For more details about Barnsley Archives visit www.experience-barnsley.com