Building a Brilliant Summer at RAMM

Exeter City Council’s Royal Albert Museum and Art Gallery (RAMM) has a busy summer ahead. A packed schedule of hands-on learning and fun activities, cleverly built around RAMM’s never-seen-before LEGO® exhibition Brick by Brick, will be an exciting full-family affair.

Open from 18 June to 11 September, Brick by Brick is this year’s ‘not-to-be-missed’ family exhibition where masterful builders have recreated a time travelling adventure… all in LEGO® bricks! Watch the Romans take a bath, duck the erupting volcano in prehistoric Devon and picture yourself in the leafy green, sustainable Exeter of the future. Each of the nine miniaturised LEGO® brick models explores a different point in Exeter’s vibrant history.

Families are also challenged to head to the ‘build stations’ and let their creativity flow, with plinths at the ready to showcase their LEGO® brick creations. Expert or novice builder, everybody is invited to come along, dig in and have some fun.

Filled with fun and humour, and accompanied by objects from RAMM’s collection, children’s play zones, trails and more, this LEGO® brick story of Exeter will delight children of all ages. The exhibition is supported by official partners Liveable Exeter and Exeter Canal and Quay Trust, and is sponsored by Drive Creative Studio, Stagecoach, the RAMM Development Trust, Building Greater Exeter, Princesshay, Vinci Construction, Kier, T Clarke, Arup, Massey Cladding Solutions and UK Remediation.

RAMM Events Coordinator James Richardson said:

‘We’ve had two extra years planning Brick by Brick, thanks to the pandemic, so we’re extremely excited to finally be opening the exhibition. We want it to be a fun, creative place where people of all ages can come and exercise their imaginations. We’re very grateful to our partners, Liveable Exeter and Exeter Canal and Quay Trust, and all of our brilliant sponsors who have helped make Brick by Brick possible, as well as our fantastic builders, Warren Elsmore.’

There’s a busy schedule of events and activities too. Look out for Building a Greater Exeter weekend – 18 to 19 June – where children across 30 Exeter, Teignbridge and East Devon schools reimagine a more sustainable future. There will also be a Late LEGO® evening for the over-18s (your inner child is still invited!). Brick Ideas will be running creative themed build sessions (dinos, motors, bridges, robots, catapults and more) and, during the school summer holidays, we’ll run a weekly 9 to 10am relaxed session, which has been designed especially for people with autism, anxiety and sensory needs.

Museum entry is free. Brick by Brick exhibition tickets are priced from £2.50 to £4.50 and activities and events are bookable and priced individually.

More information and tickets available at rammuseum.org.uk/brick-by-brick