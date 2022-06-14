Director sets 100% vaccination rate challenge as vaccine uptake soars



Posted on Wednesday 2nd June 2021

The council’s Director of Public Health, Dr Arif Rajpura, has laid down a challenge to residents in Blackpool for the town to get as close as possible to 100% vaccine uptake, as 88,000 receive their first Covid-19 jabs.

2 in 3 adults in Blackpool have already had a least one dose of the vaccine and of those that have been offered the vaccine aged 50 and over, the take-up has been above 90%.

While vaccination uptake in Blackpool has been hugely successful, the council is keen to make it even easier for everybody in the town to get vaccinated and hit close to the 100% target.

From today (2 June), council workers will be door knocking in specific areas of the town to assist people with making their vaccination appointments if they choose to. Staff will be able to use portable devices to make appointments digitally for residents on the spot, particularly for those without online access.

As well as this, from 6 June a free bus service is being supplied by Blackpool Transport for anybody travelling to and from Blackpool Victoria Hospital for vaccination appointments. Passengers will be able to take advantage of the free transport by simply showing their vaccine appointment confirmation text message, email or letter.

Dr Arif Rajpura, Director of Public Health at Blackpool Council, said:

“As a town our vaccination rates are very good and we’ve seen tens of thousands of people take up their invitation to get vaccinated against Covid-19 – it’s been fantastic to see. “Over 90% of over 50s in Blackpool who have been offered the vaccine have said yes and that’s playing a huge part in our infection rates staying low and fewer people with Covid-19 needing our vital hospital resources. “I think as a town Blackpool could really set the benchmark in vaccination uptake and that’s why I’m challenging residents to help us hit the target by joining the 2 out of 3 adults who have already had their first vaccination dose. “The challenge is to get as near to 100% vaccination rates as we can – get your neighbours, your family and your friends on board and give them the vaccine booking information (below). “The vaccine programme is the best way for us all to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities and get our lives back to as normal as possible.”

Currently (as of 2 June) the vaccine is available to:

People aged 30 and over

People who will turn 30 before 1 July 2021

People at high risk from COVID-19 (clinically extremely vulnerable)

People who live or work in care homes

Health and social care workers

People with a condition that puts them at higher risk (clinically vulnerable)

People with a learning disability

People who are a main carer for someone at high risk from COVID-19

Blackpool Victoria Hospital is now the main vaccination site for those booking a vaccination online in Blackpool. Anyone eligible for a vaccine in Blackpool can book their appointments at the hospital

Those wishing to book an appointment elsewhere can book via

The Winter Gardens vaccination site is continuing to provide second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine until the end of July, so anyone with an appointment booked there should still attend.



