Essential road repairs in Wincolmlee

Essential repair work will begin on parts of Wincolmlee and Cumberland Street later this month to ensure the roads provide a safe and even surface for traffic.

From Monday 20 June, reconstruction and resurfacing will be carried out to the following areas where road surface has deteriorated:

Cumberland Street – between Swann Street and Wincolmlee

– between Swann Street and Wincolmlee Wincolmlee – between Cumberland Street and Lincoln Street

To allow the work to be carried out safely, these sections of road will be closed in both directions, with traffic diverted via Swann Street, Lincoln Street, Barmston Street, Lockwood Street and Green Lane.

See why the work is required…

Cllr Mark Ieronimo, Portfolio Holder for Roads and Transport, said: “We understand that these road works will cause inconvenience for some road users, and sympathise with their concerns. We hear residents’ concern at the level of congestion in the city and are keen to do everything we can to minimise it.

“That said, these road surfaces are in poor condition and it’s important that the city’s roads are brought up to scratch. With repairs badly needed, closing the road for a short period is the only way to get the job done quickly and safely.”

“The council has asked me to pass on sincere apologies for any delay or inconvenience whilst these roads are fixed. Hopefully, once they are, using them will be a much better experience for everyone.”

The area of work (red) and diversion route (green)…

The work is expected to last for four weeks, but circumstances outside of the council’s control, such as adverse weather, could have an impact on this timescale.

Access for businesses and residents on Cumberland Street and Wincolmlee will be maintained via Bromley Street, with the one-way system suspended during the road closure. Residents and businesses will be informed of dates when access may be restricted.

Footpaths will not be affected by the closure and access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained.

Wright Civil Engineering Limited is carrying out the work on behalf of Hull City Council.