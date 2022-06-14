Excellence in Research Award retained by Bedfordshire

Following an eight year review, the University of Bedfordshire has retained the HR Excellence in Research Award for its commitment to the long-term career development of researchers.

Last month, the University’s research was recognised as world-leading by the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021, and this latest accolade reinforces the strength and acknowledgement of the institution’s research capabilities, facilities and community.

The European Commission’s HR Excellence in Research Award is considered an important mechanism for implementing the principles of the ‘Concordat to Support the Career Development of Researchers’. There are currently 96 Vitae UK member institutions honoured with this Award, of which Bedfordshire is one of them.

Professor Andrew Church, Pro Vice Chancellor for Research & Innovation, commented:

“To receive the HR Excellence in Research Award once again verifies the high quality of academic and career development offered to our staff and student researchers here at the University of Bedfordshire. Development is an aspect that is a vital to our success in continuing to conduct world-leading research, both locally and on a national level. Without supporting and nurturing our long-standing and emerging researcher talent, we would not be in the position we are today.”

The University of Bedfordshire boasts nine research institutes, based across the Luton, Bedford and Putteridge Bury campuses, including CRELLA (Centre for Research in English Language Learning & Assessment) which was awarded the highest rating possible by REF 2021 and placed 3rd out of 92 submissions within the English assessment unit – ranking higher than traditional universities, including Oxford and Cambridge.

Within the nine institutes, research is conducted by established names within the academic field and new research fellows and PhD students, who are supported by the University’s Research Graduate School.

Recently the University’s research teams have been funded to conduct a variety of projects by both local and national organisations, including the British Council, UK Research & Innovation (UKRI), Chilterns AONB, Keech Hospice Care, Central Bedfordshire Council and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

For more information and news about Research at the University of Bedfordshire visit the dedicated webpage.