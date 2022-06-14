Flying the rainbow flag for Pride Month

To mark Pride Month, which is taking place across the nation this June, Eden District Council is flying a rainbow flag outside of its Town Hall headquarters in Penrith.

Each year, the LGBTQ+ community and its allies come together to recognise the progress made – and yet to be made – for LGBTQ+ people everywhere.

Founded in the year 2000, Pride Month reminds us of the history of the LGBTQ+ community and its path to finding acceptance in the world. While the community is more widely accepted today than ever before, history tells stories of why this was not the case for a very long time.

Pride Month is a time for everyone to be proud of who they are and the uniqueness they bring to the world.

Get involved on social media using the hashtag #PrideMonth