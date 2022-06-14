Homes for Boscombe Strategy launched



Posted on Monday 6th November 2017

A refreshed strategy outlining the Council’s commitment to improving the quality of housing and tackling housing issues in Boscombe will be considered by Councillors at Cabinet this week (8 Nov).

A public consultation took place in September and October 2017 to gauge opinion on which housing issues should be prioritised for Boscombe and feedback was largely supportive of the aims outlined in the updated strategy for 2017 – 2020.

The priority work for housing in Boscombe will:

Ensure housing issues which underpin Boscombe’s deprivation continue to be addressed

Improve the quality of housing across all tenures

Improve housing management and reduce anti-social behaviour

Reduce the numbers of empty properties

Ensure households with complex needs are provided with appropriate support

Build on established partnership working

Assist in the development of building a sustainable community

Support the development of a neighbourhood plan

Undertake this work aligned to timeframes for the Boscombe Commitment and action plan

Continue the strong Council commitment to Boscombe Regeneration

Councillor Robert Lawton, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “Since the Homes for Boscombe strategy was launched in 2012, we have worked hard to carry out a number of successful projects to improve housing and housing related issues for the residents of Boscombe and the surrounding areas.”

Some examples of work carried out so far by Bournemouth Council include:

The inspection of over 2,000 units of accommodation through the Boscombe Target Area Inspection programme – the notices issued for improvement work resulting in an estimated £460,000 investment by landlords to improve the quality of private rented sector accommodation

The purchase and refurbishment of five previously empty 3 bedroom Police houses at Gladstone Road

The development of Gladstone Mews, 11 eco-friendly family homes for local families through a Community Land Trust with Bournemouth 2026

An Area Lettings Plan which gives preference for social housing to working households and excludes those who have a history of engaging in drugs, anti-social behaviour and criminality

Purchasing three houses in multiple occupation and converting them back to self-contained homes

Building 11 shared ownership family homes at the Cherries Court development in Palmerston Road

Councillor Jane Kelly, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Public Health said: “We know there is still a significant amount to do and that is why we are committed to Boscombe and have reviewed our priorities, listened to feedback through the public consultation and have set a clear plan to continue our targeted work for the next three years.”