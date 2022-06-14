Lease agreed for Hornbeam Road industrial units

Date published: 13th June 2022

The lease has been formally agreed for the three industrial units located on the Hornbeam Business Park in North Walsham.

The Council purchased the newly built units in January 2021, with a view to support business investment and growth with local employment in providing quality premises, which can be scarce in the district.

A 15-year lease has been agreed with Howden Joinery for the three units, to use as a trade counter facility for fitted kitchens, joinery and associated products.

Howden Joinery will undertake an extensive fit out to the units, including a mezzanine level including a trade counter and a storage area with racking.

Cllr. Richard Kershaw, portfolio holder for Sustainable Growth said:

“It is pleasing to see a nation-wide company such as Howdens coming to North Walsham.

It confirms the growing confidence we are seeing in North Walsham alongside the High Street Action Zone and brings more new jobs into the town”

The recently built units, located on Hornbeam Business Park and opposite the successful Mulberry Grove Development and adjacent to the Bittern line, are smart in their aesthetic design and practical with a wide range of potential uses. Their location, so close to the town centre, train station and position on the main road to Norwich lends itself to great visibility and accessibility.

Roche Chartered Surveyors, the Norwich-based commercial property consultancy, acted for the Council in marketing the premises and arranging the letting to Howdens Joinery.

It is expected that the business will start trading before the end of the year.