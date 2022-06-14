musical theatre student political drama News

A former performing arts student from Leeds City College has been creating his own drama in the world of politics.

Nate Higgins studied a Musical Theatre Level 3 BTEC at the college, where he was respected for his work ethic and commitment, from 2013 to 2015.

Now Nate has just made history in the political arena by being elected as a Green councillor for the Stratford Olympic Park ward of Newham Borough Council.

Making history

Newham, in East London, has been a Labour stronghold since the local authority was first elected in 1964 and, from 2010, had won every seat at each election – until now.

Although Labour is still very much in control, Nate and his Green Party colleague Danny Keeling – who also won a seat – will ensure there is a strong focus on environmental issues in the new council.

Leeds City College staff who worked with Nate when he was a student have hailed his ‘absolutely amazing’ achievement.

Course Leader in Level 3 Musical Theatre, Amy Atkinson, said: “Nate was a hard working, passionate and committed student whilst attending the course here.

“It is extremely rewarding to witness his success in the election and his future career path.

“Good Luck to Nate in his new post!”

Head of Media and Performance Production, Richard Lee added: “At Leeds City College we support our students to go out and make the world a better place.

“We are so proud of Nate as he works to make the changes that are needed.”

Find out more about the college’s Musical Theatre course here.