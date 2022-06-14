Proper Job work scheme launches to support adults in Cornwall with learning disabilities or autism

A new initiative to support adults in Cornwall with learning disabilities or autism into work launched last week (7 June 2022) with the opening of a new café at County Hall in Truro.

The Proper Job scheme launched with an event at County Hall that showcased the service and the support on offer to employers looking to employ somebody with learning disabilities or autism.

Cllr Andy Virr, cabinet member for adults and public health said: “This is a great opportunity for people with learning disabilities or autism to get into employment. Proper Job recognises that everyone has something to offer the workplace.”

Laura Keeper, aged 41 from St Austell, said: “I really like working on the till and I like having my own money. I do some cooking and I like to cook brownies.”

The scheme now has plans to open similar cafes at the Council’s Dolcoath offices in Camborne, while also looking to expand into different sectors.

The scheme also has a team of Opportunity Coaches that support the workers and the employers.

Cllr Virr added: “We’re now looking for businesses from across Cornwall to get involved too, so please email the team to find out more.”

Businesses interested in the scheme can email properjob@cornwall.gov.uk

You can also find out more using easy read, please visit the council’s website