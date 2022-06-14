Residents to be asked their views on plans to improve how the Council’s Housing Services communicates with residents







Consultation event





A major consultation to improve the way Hackney Council’s Housing Services talks and listens to residents and gives them greater opportunities to help shape the way the service is delivered is being launched this week.

From Thursday (9 June) residents living in Hackney Council homes will have the chance to have their say on a new draft Resident Engagement Strategy – designed to ensure residents are at the centre of everything the service does. The 12-week consultation will run until Sunday 4 September.

The draft strategy, built on the feedback of residents and staff, looks at how the service can better communicate with residents. It also looks at how it can provide more opportunities for them to get involved in influencing services and enhancing the quality of life on their estates.

Last year, thousands of residents took part in surveys, focus groups and informal discussions to provide their views on how the service currently engages with them. This included people from communities who do not usually interact with the Council, including from the borough’s Turkish, Kurdish, Vietnamese, Somali and Chinese communities, as well as different faith groups.

The feedback highlighted the way the service engages with residents needs to improve. It also showed it needed to do more to involve residents in shaping its services, offer a broader range of ways for residents to give feedback, and provide better support to residents’ groups.

The draft strategy identifies five strategic priorities to help address the issues residents raised:

embedding a Resident First culture across the Housing Service

supporting residents groups to thrive

widening the ways residents can engage with the service and promoting more digital engagement

ensuring residents can influence decision making and drive improvements across the service

promoting engagement activity that strengthens communities

The consultation will be available online at consultation.hackney.gov.uk/hackney-homes/res-consultation from Thursday 9 June and a number of estate-based events are being planned throughout the summer giving people more information about the draft strategy.