SECAmb announces new Interim Chief Executive

Siobhan will be seconded from her current role as Chief Executive of Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust and will start work on 12 July 2022.

SECAmb Chair, David Astley, said: “Siobhan has a strong clinical background and is an experienced Chief Executive, with good knowledge of our region and our partners. I’m very pleased that she is joining us as we move forward following the pandemic and am sure she will bring energy and a real focus on patient and staff engagement to the role.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank Dr Fionna Moore for stepping in following the resignation of Philip Astle and we look forward to continuing to benefit from her considerable experience once she returns to her role as Medical Director in July.”

Peter Horn, Chair at Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust commented: ‘On behalf of the Board and the wider Trust I would like to wish Siobhan well in her new role as interim Chief Executive at SECAmb. Siobhan’s experience and leadership skills are of tremendous value to any organisation and I look forward to welcoming her back to SCFT in April 2023.”