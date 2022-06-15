Good Luck Blackpool FC



Posted on Friday 28th May 2021

The council has had a shirt sponsorship agreement with the club for the past two seasons, with its tourism arm, VisitBlackpool, featuring on the home shirt, and the mental health programme, Get Vocal, on the third kit.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said:

“We all wish Blackpool Football Club every success on Sunday.

“It’s a real shame that the club’s thousands of supporters can’t all be there to cheer them on because of the COVID restrictions on capacity, but the team should know that the whole town will be rooting for them.

“Whatever the outcome, we are immensely proud of what they have already achieved this season – getting to Wembley once again has created a huge buzz among local residents.

“Ever since the new owner and management team came into the club, they have brought a sense of purpose and ambition, and as a Council we are delighted to be able to partner with them not least through our ongoing kit sponsorship.”