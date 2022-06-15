Have your say on proposed new Public Space Protection Orders in Bournemouth town centre



Posted on Monday 6th November 2017

Public Space Protection Orders are designed to ensure that the law-abiding majority can use and enjoy public spaces without experiencing unreasonable behaviour.

Following complaints from businesses, residents and visitors to the town, you can have your say by taking part in a consultation on whether we require new PSPOs in an area of Bournemouth town centre. The consultation will run from 6 November – 4 December 2017.

Councillor David Smith Cabinet Member for Planning & Environment said:

“We want living, working and visiting Bournemouth town centre to be an enjoyable experience. We are considering introducing new Public Space Protection Orders for Bournemouth around certain behaviours which may be regarded as detrimental to the town. We urge the local community to have their say by participating in the consultation.”

The consultation will be asking the local community to share their thoughts on skate boarding and busking in certain areas of the town. Feedback is targeted to a specific area, asking if and when issues arise, and how much of a problem it is perceived to be.

View the consultation details and complete an online survey at www.bournemouth.gov.uk/PSPOconsultation or email your comments to: asbteam@bcpcouncil.gov.uk. You can also pick up information in local libraries.

Results from this consultation will be used to decide whether to recommend any new PSPOs.

-end-