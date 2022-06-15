Parents can book summer fun for children

Parents can now set their children up for a summer of fun as bookings open for the activity hubs.

Cherwell District Council’s popular programme will return, following last year’s record-breaking summer, from Monday 25 July at venues in Banbury, Bicester and Kidlington.

Highlights include professional athlete mentors from the Youth Sport Trust, and guest coaches leading sessions such as tennis, football and cricket. Swimming will also be offered at selected venues.

Councillor Phil Chapman, Portfolio Holder for Healthy Communities, said: “We want to ignite a passion for staying active in the district’s young people. By allowing them to try something new in a friendly environment, the hubs aim to show them that staying fit and healthy can be inspiring and fun.

“Alongside sports and games, we will be offering arts and crafts, and the whole programme is geared towards building team spirit and developing children’s confidence.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the consistent and enthusiastic support we get for the hubs from local families. Last summer we had the highest attendance ever.

“They offer a great childcare solution for parents who are out at work when their children are off school, so I strongly encourage people to plan ahead and book early to avoid disappointment.”

With support from the government’s Holiday Activity Fund, the council is once again able to offer free places and food to children eligible for free school meals. These children’s parents and guardians should contact their school to find out more and make their bookings.

Food will also be available at an additional charge for children who don’t receive free school meals if parents wish to add this onto their bookings.

All the staff leading the sessions have passed Disclosure and Barring Service checks. The children are split into two age groups, five to seven year olds and over eights.

Full day sessions, from 8.45am – 5pm, cost £19.80 while the shorter session, 8.45am – 3pm, costs £15.60.

For further information and for paid bookings made using the online booking service, visit our hubs web page.

