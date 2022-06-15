Pembury community event to support young people’s career goals

Arsenal FC, Leyton Orient FC and the Met Police are just some of the local partners who teamed up with grassroots organisations, the Council and Peabody to host a series of events supporting young people’s career development and well-being in Pembury.

The last event of the series saw hundreds of residents attend a community fun day in Pembury Community Centre with a variety of career stalls offering expert advice about employment training, apprenticeship schemes, mentoring programmes and mental health support.

As well as careers advice, young people were able to get involved in creative activities such as face-painting, arts and crafts and cake decorating.

Residents also enjoyed free food and a special raffle with the chance to win a signed shirt from Arsenal FC and Leyton Orient FC, which was presented to the winners by the Mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville and Cllr Fajana-Thomas, Cabinet Member for Community Safety.

This series of events was in support of the Mayor’s priority to ensure that Pembury is an inclusive and safer place for all, by reducing crime and ASB, youth violence and increasing quality of life.