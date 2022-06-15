SEC Requests Information and Comment on Advisers Act Regulatory Status of Index Providers, Model Portfolio Providers, and Pricing Services

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it is requesting information and public comment on matters related to the activities of certain “information providers,” including whether, under particular facts and circumstances, information providers are acting as “investment advisers” under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 (“Advisers Act”). The Request specifically focuses on index providers, model portfolio providers, and pricing services.

“In recent decades, the use of information providers has grown, changing the asset management industry,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “The role of these information providers today raises important questions under the securities laws as to when they are providing investment advice rather than merely information. In order to help the Commission determine when—and under what facts and circumstances—these providers are giving investment advice, the Commission seeks information and public comment to help guide our approach.”

Investment adviser status has regulatory implications, including questions related to registration under the Advisers Act and questions under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Request will facilitate consideration of whether regulatory action is necessary and appropriate to further the Commission’s mission.

The Request will be published on SEC.gov and in the Federal Register. The public comment period will remain open for 60 days following publication of the Request on the SEC’s website or 30 days following publication of the Request in the Federal Register, whichever period is longer.