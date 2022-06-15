SECAmb begins rollout of upgraded medicine dispensing machines

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) has begun the rollout of a new generation of medicine-dispensing machines across its region. The new Omnicell, biometric, automated machines, are an upgrade to the original units first introduced in SECAmb in 2014 and have been heralded for good medicine governance by the CQC. A total of 16 new dispensers are being installed at key sites across Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

Operational Team Leader, Tom Myle; Medicines Operational Lead Paramedic, Nick Deane; Chief Pharmacist Carol-Anne Davies-Jones and Medicines Systems Project Administrator, Sandeep Bajwa

As part of this investment, the Trust is also rolling out an electronic medicines governance system which includes electronic controlled drugs register at its sites which cannot host the larger Omnicell units – a move which will potentially see SECAmb become the first ambulance trust in the country to eliminate paper-based controlled drugs’ registers. Clinicians will be able to use a dedicated Omnicell technology app, MedX, to log their management of medicines and allow SECAmb to trace and maintain good stock management and auditing of medicines including controlled drugs.