Theatre library opens in Hull’s Old Town

A collection of more than 2,000 play scripts and theatre reference books has opened its doors in Hull.

Middle Child’s theatre library, based in the company’s rehearsal space on High Street, ensures that world-class texts are available for any resident of Hull to borrow free-of-charge.

The collection includes contemporary writing by the likes of Alice Birch, Koko Brown and Inua Ellams, 20th century masterpieces by Sarah Kane, Caryl Churchill and Ntozake Shange and classics by the likes of Shakespeare, Ibsen and Chekhov.

There will also be reading lists for works by LGBTQ+ and global majority writers, plus scripts by Hull writers, including Tom Wells, Ellen Brammar, Richard Bean and Maureen Lennon.

Matthew May, Middle Child literary manager, said: “We are so excited to welcome people to our cosy little library to discover a whole new world of literature in the heart of Old Town.

“This resource means that people from Hull can enjoy and find inspiration in texts from a diverse range of writers, many of whose plays never come to the city.”

The award-winning theatre company originally opened the library in their previous home, the former Darley’s Arms pub on Porter Street.

They left the Darley’s Arms in 2020 and moved into a new home inside the Bond 31 warehouse on High Street last year.

After months of preparation and refurbishment the library is finally ready to open, alongside a writing room, hot desks and a large rehearsal space – all of which are free to use.

Matthew added: “The library and the rest of our space is part of our wider work to change who gets to create and enjoy theatre, by making our various resources free to use.

“We encourage anybody who is looking for a quiet space to write, or a room to rehearse any kind of performance in, to get in touch.”

The Middle Child theatre library is open every Tuesday, 10am-1pm and every Friday, 2pm-5pm.

The writing room, rehearsal space and hot desks are available to hire during the company’s opening hours, when not in use for Middle Child productions.

The library catalogue and more information about the space is available on the Middle Child website.