University honoured with national cyber security recognition

This Computer Security pathway is now embedded in the MSc course and has seen over 2000 students through the programme. They get to tackle the challenges of cyber security that encourages them to go on to defend, innovate and grow the systems we rely on day to day. They learn from our academic team and practitioners in the field including Barclays, CISCO, Cyjax, KPMG, McAfee, NCC Group, North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, and Pentest Partners.

Each student engages in a significant research-based dissertation project that sees them tackling fundamental cyber security conundrums within the framework of the Cyber Security Body of Knowledge (CyBOK).

Chris Ensor, NCSC Deputy Director for Cyber Growth, said: “I am delighted that The University of Manchester’s MSc in Advanced Computer Science (Security Pathway) is now fully certified by the NCSC. Offering a certified degree helps prospective students make more informed choices about their future career prospects in cyber security and employers can rest assured that graduates of these courses will be well-taught and have valued industry skills.”

Danny Dresner, Professor of Cyber Security at The University of Manchester, said: “Our policy has been to embed cyber security teaching with other opportunities including systems governance and machine learning so that our students can fulfil their learning objectives in computer science with cyber security being dealt with throughout the system’s life cycle.”