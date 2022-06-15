Wedding dress of notable family on display at Cannon Hall Museum

The wedding dress of Miss Mary Joan Vernon-Wentworth of Wentworth Castle worn for her marriage to Mr Frank Huntsman, West Retford Hall is going on display for the very first time at Cannon Hall Museum on Tuesday, 14 June

Recently acquired by Barnsley Museums, the exquisite dress has been conserved and can now be viewed in the stunning 18th Century Georgian Country House, which is free to enter and houses a wonderful collection of fine and decorative arts.

A stunning example of bridal fashion during the 19th Century, the gown was described in The Chronicle at the time as

“A dress of rich ivory stripped satin, covered with Brussels lace flowers, with a train and corsage of French brocade satin, edged with ostrich feathers and orange blossom”

On display until December 2022, visitors can see the beautiful historic gown in the dining room near a painting by Thomas Bardwell (1704-1767) of her ancestor William Wentworth, 2nd Earl of Stratford in peers robes.

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Place, said: “Cannon Hall and its outstanding collections brings the past to life in a truly wonderful way. By visiting, people experience the grandeur, lifestyle and passions of the Spencer Stanhope family and those who worked for them. We are delighted to display this very special dress which showcases the strong links between another of Barnsley’s top attractions, Wentworth Castle Gardens and the stories that connects them.

Wentworth Castle Gardens is managed through the unique partnership of Barnsley Museums, National Trust and Northern College who are working together to create a place for everyone.

For more information about Cannon Hall and its collections visit www.cannon-hall.com