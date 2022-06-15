Wednesday, June 15, 2022
We’re returning to the Devon County Show

Devon County Show

We and our partners will once again be sharing a stand at the Devon County Show from Thursday 30 June to Saturday 2 July.

This year, the stand will reflect many of our strategic priorities including climate, children and young people, economic recovery and improving health and wellbeing.

The Making Devon Greener stand will be shared by Devon Climate Emergency