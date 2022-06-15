We’re returning to the Devon County Show





We and our partners will once again be sharing a stand at the Devon County Show from Thursday 30 June to Saturday 2 July.

This year, the stand will reflect many of our strategic priorities including climate, children and young people, economic recovery and improving health and wellbeing.

The Making Devon Greener stand will be shared by Devon Climate Emergency and Recycle Devon, and you’ll be able to find out more about the environmental impact of everyday household items and why Repair, Reuse and Recycling your old once-loved possessions is vital if we want to safeguard the planet.

To discourage thirsty visitors from buying drinks in single-use plastic bottles – which can take up to 100 years to degrade – a FREE water refill station will be at the stand.

An interactive map will point you to where you can find a variety of community events to help you make the most out of old things – this will be supported by a number of displays including a clothes swap, repair café, share sheds, a library of ‘things and upcycling.

And to embody the theme of Repair, Reuse and Recycle, on Saturday there will be a number of performances by the very talented – and very loud – Weapons of Sound, whose instruments are entirely made from junk and discarded items.

In an adjacent marquee, we welcome back Co Cars and Co Bikes who will showcase their range of hireable electric cars and e-bikes, to help people travel more sustainably and affordably.

If you Sign Up to the Co Cars newsletter at the Devon County Show they will send you a voucher code for a £15 driver’s credit if you join Co Cars before 31 July 2022.

Another of our strategic priorities is how we can make Devon a better place for children and young people, as a part of our drive towards a more Child Friendly Devon, and representatives from our Children’s Services will at the stand.

We also deliver the Holiday Activities and Food Programme to support children to eat more healthily and be more active during holiday periods, and this year our Early Years advisors will be available on the stand to talk about the programme and a range of other subjects.

They will also be able to advise about childcare funding – if you have a two, three or four-year-old, you may be eligible for funding; or if your child has a special educational need or disability there is also funding available.

And if you are interested in a career working with children – in holiday play schemes; before and after school clubs; and preschools for instance – our Devon Early Years and Childcare Service can provide advice and support.

Currently Fostering Devon needs more foster carers for the 812 children and young people in our care in Devon, especially for sibling groups and teenagers.

So, if you’ve been thinking about becoming a foster carer, come and visit us and you will have the chance to chat to some of our amazing foster carers who can answer all your questions.

Care leavers and members of the Youth Parliament will also be available, and your children will be able to have a go at some of the activities on offer including giant Jenga, Connect Four, colouring, a graffiti wall and face painting – plenty of entertainment while you have a chat.

The pandemic has seen many businesses struggle to survive, and that’s why supporting recovery and growth will also take centre stage alongside the environment and children at our stand this year.

Each day, two local businesses will showcase their locally made produce while businesses and traders are encouraged to drop in; and members of the HOTSW Growth Hub will be available to share their knowledge and provide business support on everything, including finance and grants, training, and digital skills.

Heart of the Southwest Trading Standards will be promoting Buy With Confidence and the Made in Devon Scheme at the show this year. Made in Devon will be telling businesses all about what they offer, how membership can boost customer confidence and show them how they can apply to be members.

And if you are thinking of entering the health and care sector or retraining within the sector, representatives from Proud to Care will be on hand. They will be happy to talk about all the latest roles available, how to access training and advise on career paths and opportunities.

Improving health and wellbeing will be another key theme with One Small Step providing advice on how to stop smoking, maintain a healthy weight, reduce alcohol consumption and ideas on how to exercise more.

The Devon Local Nature Partnership will be encouraging visitors to ‘Get Devon Buzzing’, raising awareness of the vital role Devon pollinators have in keeping our beautiful county’s natural environment healthy, and how people can improve their gardens, window boxes and balconies to help them.

Freetrike, the specialist rehab cycling service, will also be in attendance and they will show showing how, through the equipment they provide and outreach services they offer those with disabilities the chance to enjoy the outdoors and to feel active again through specially made tricycles.

With so much to see and do at the exhibit, we’re sure everyone will be grateful for a good cup of coffee and the delicious homemade cakes available from the Teign Bean van which will be onsite for the duration of the show.

We look forward to welcoming you all to our stand this year– we’ll be in our usual place: Road 8, Stand 260.