Work Placement Week Opens Students’ Eyes to Career Possibilities

The Bradford College Work Placement Services team recently invited an array of organisations to give students a fresh look at their potential career path. Students spent time considering their options when finishing their college journey.

As part of the packed schedule of activities, The Crown Prosecution Service showed students real-life past cases and asked students to act as a mock jury. HMP Not-4-Me, an organisation that offers crime and consequence education days, explored living and working in the prison system.

Another day, the Fire Service delivered a talk about different roles and how students could apply, and the Royal Navy showcased diverse career opportunities, from being a medic to flying helicopters. The event concluded with teamwork activities based on engineering.

Becky Walsh, Industry Placement Officer at Bradford College, said:

“The students finished off with a fantastic trip to Fairweather Green Fire Station where they were put through their paces doing different activities such as a PT session, carrying equipment, a full tour of the fire station and engines. They even had a demonstration where one student acted as the victim of a road traffic accident and was cut out of a car. Placements very own Katie had the chance to go down the fire pole too!”

Well done to the team for such a successful event.