Can SEO Really Work for My Site?

There are several variables when it comes to how well your site will perform when it is optimized. The basic fact is that you should always do at least some Skearch Engine Optimization even if you don’t think you need it or even if you don’t think it will help. You may be surprised at the payoff for your efforts.

How Can I Optimize My Site?

Many small tasks can be performed right away to optimize your site. For instance, cleaning up your server to get rid of unused pages and images is a good start. Secondly, making sure your navigation is in order and that your most important pages can be accessed from your home page is a must. For deeper SEO you can hire an expert SEO company or you can try to go at it yourself. But unless you know your way around code and server language it may be a good idea to hire an expert.

How Long Does it Take?

Optimization is an endless process in that you should always be adding new pages, posts and content. But, the initial optimization of your existing website depends on how large it is. A site that is 20-50 pages usually takes around 3-4 weeks to optimize. A 100 page website can take 2 months to optimize.

When Can I Expect Results?

The rule of thumb is that you should usually see a reward for your effort about three months out. But in general it can take 6-12 months to reap the full rewards for your SEO efforts.