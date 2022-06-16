Council extends canteen contract with About with Friends

Date published: 13th June 2022

North Norfolk District Council is happy to announce that it has awarded a three-year contract to About with Friends for their Poppyfields Canteen.

About with Friends is a local charity that supports both adults and children with learning difficulties, providing them with an extensive range of services which include a work skills programme that allows them to gain skills for work and life.

The local charity has been running the Poppyfields Canteen within the council building on a temporary one-year trial basis since June 2021.

This trial has been completed and after procurement and receipt of a comprehensive bid, the charity has been offered a three-year contract with the possibility of a two-year extension by the council.

The charity provides the council canteen with healthy, appetising meals and snacks which have been welcomed by council officers, while also giving those involved within the charity essential life skills to take forward with them in their future endeavours.

Steve Blatch, Chief Executive at North Norfolk District Council said:

“This outcome will be hugely appreciated by our staff and the About with Friends team who I think are doing a fantastic job for us.

And we are looking forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”

Elliott Large, About with Friends said:

“About With Friends are thrilled to be given this opportunity to continue our local partnership work, providing catering services to North Norfolk District Council enabling our members to thrive and gain invaluable skills for work and independence.”

View more about the charity About with Friends