Council’s Energy Bills Rebate application details confirmed

Details of the application process for Eden residents to claim their £150 Energy Bills Rebate, if they don’t their pay Council Tax by direct debit, have been confirmed.

The Council Tax Energy Rebate is a scheme to pay £150 to households to help with the costs of rising energy bills. It’s part of a package of measures announced by the Government on 3 February 2022. All Eden households that pay Council Tax by direct debit have already received their rebate payments.

Eden District Council is now writing to all Eden residents registered with the authority for Council Tax, but who do not currently pay by direct debit, to explain the eligibility criteria for claiming the Energy Bills Rebate and how they should go about making an application.

A simple and secure online form is now available for eligible householders to provide their bank details so that the council can arrange payment of the rebate. The form can be found at www.eden.gov.uk/council-tax-150-energy-rebate/

Applicants that are unable to access the online form can contact the Eden District Council Contact Centre on 01768 817817, or call into the Town Hall in Penrith, Monday to Friday between 9am and 3pm, to receive assistance with completing and submitting their applications.

To complete and submit an application, householders will need their council tax reference number, which is included in the letter sent by the council, and their bank details. Applicants can choose to have the rebate paid directly into their Council Tax account, if they prefer. Only one form needs to be completed per household.

The council hopes to make payments within three weeks of receipt of an eligible application, once bank details have been confirmed. Householders will need to submit their applications by 23 September 2022, after which date the council will pay the £150 rebate directly into eligible Council Tax accounts.

If you pay your Council Tax by direct debit and have already received your £150 rebate, you do not need to complete the online form.

