Deadline nears for Leeds council tax rebate applications

Help us to help you – that’s the message to people in Leeds who have yet to make their application for a council tax rebate payment.

Around 190,000 local households that pay council tax by direct debit have had the £150 rebate automatically credited to their bank accounts since the scheme came into operation in April.

Residents who do not pay their council tax by direct debit, however, have had to make a specific application for the rebate to Leeds City Council.

Latest figures show that around two-thirds of Leeds’s 120,000 non-direct debit households have not yet applied.

And with the scheme’s application deadline of 5pm next Friday, June 24, rapidly approaching, they are now being encouraged to put in their requests as soon as possible.

People who miss the deadline will either have £150 credited to their council tax accounts or receive a voucher that can be redeemed at a post office – but crucially, those who proactively apply before 5pm on June 24 will get their rebate more quickly.

Councillor Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s executive member for resources, said:

“The council wants to do everything it can to make sure residents in communities across Leeds benefit from this scheme at the earliest opportunity.

“We are therefore keen to hear from any non-direct debit customers who wish to receive the rebate but have not yet submitted their application. The deadline is at the end of next week, so time is of the essence.”

Rebate applications can be made by filling out an online form. People who are unable to use the online form are asked to visit one of the council’s community hubs, where staff will be on hand to help with the process.

The council is working hard to deal with the applications that have already been submitted, with an expected turnaround time at present of no more than six weeks.

Direct debit customers are reminded that, as their payments have been going out automatically, there is no need for them to send in an application.

The rebates are being offered to households nationwide in council tax bands A to D as part of the Government’s response to rising energy bills.

Under Government guidelines, payments must be made by the end of September and the council has set its June 24 applications deadline to ensure it is in a good position time-wise to meet that target.

Help and advice for anyone who is struggling to keep up with their council tax payments can be found at www.leeds.gov.uk/council-tax/problems-paying-your-council-tax.

