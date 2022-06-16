Hull City Council celebrating Shared Lives Carers

This week, we are pleased to be joining in the celebrations of Shared Lives Week (Monday 13 – Friday 17 June 2022), recognising the fantastic work of Shared Lives carers in Hull.

A shared lives carer supports adults with additional needs to support them to live a full and independent lifestyle in their own family home.

We are happy to support the annual flagship campaign in order to raise awareness and show our gratitude for the amazing work of our Shared Lives carers in Hull.

Councillor Linda Chambers, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care, said: “The commitment from the carers to those they support is inspirational. They regularly go above and beyond the call of duty to maintain the highest level of care they can possibly provide.’’

The shared lives scheme matches someone in need of additional care and support with an approved carer who shares their family and community life whilst giving personalised care and support. The Shared Lives carer provides accommodation and support, with some individuals moving in with their carer. Daytime and overnight visits are also provided for those who prefer.

Hear from Jez, who has been caring for Vijay for over 7 years.

If you would like to find out more about the Hull Shared Lives scheme, please visit Hull Connect to Support to find more information.