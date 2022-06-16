Information for parents and guardians of new students

Your child starts at college with us in September and we wanted to make sure you’re kept in the loop and have everything YOU need ahead of this.

Starting college is an exciting time but it can also feel like a leap into the unknown for you and your child.

Student Welcome Day

College is different to school, and we recognise that it will feel daunting for a lot of our new students. Because of this, we know how important it is to help students manage this transition and so we’ve created our Student Welcome Day for students to come and meet their classmates and teachers and get a feel for their new surroundings.

Your child has received an email with a link to book onto the event. If they haven’t received this, please contact us.

For dates and more information about the day, please visit our Student Welcome Day page.

Connect to College Week

During the week beginning 5 September we will be running Connect to College Week. This is a week where students will take part in various activities designed to help them feel prepared for the transition to college.

We want them to use this week as an opportunity to build relationships, explore the tools required for learning at college, and establish positive routines and expectations.

Their timetabled teaching will then begin the following week, starting 12 September.

You can find out more information on our Connect to College Week page.

A fresh start

Your child will receive a lanyard and ID badge, which they need to wear at all times while on campus.

We will send you further information about what will happen on your child’s first day, but we suggest they bring a pen and notepad, a packed lunch or money for food – we have cafes and canteens onsite.

A change in routine

College timetables (or learning schedules as we call them) are significantly different to school and can take some time to get used to. Your child may not need to attend college every day and their day will be longer, with some classes ending in the late afternoon.

Your child will have free periods to complete coursework, do research, or revise and we always encourage them to manage their time appropriately. However, there is also time for volunteering, part-time paid work, or for interests such as sport, drama or music. College offers Students’ Unions, charity work opportunities and other clubs and activities.

New freedoms and responsibilities

Our students continuously tell us how they appreciate being treated as adults.

A big part of this is taking responsibility for their own learning. They can call tutors by their first name and no longer have to wear a uniform (though there are some exceptions to this!). Overall, they will be given more freedom than they experienced at school.

But with freedom comes responsibility! Your child will be asked to sign our code of conduct to help ensure our core value of respect is upheld by everyone. We expect our students to display the same behaviour you’d find in any workplace.

Places to recharge and relax

College has onsite cafes and coffee shops with hot and cold options for breakfast and lunch, healthy snacks, hot drinks and freshly made cakes and pastries.

Additionally, our college shops sell drinks, snacks and stationery, as well as other everyday essentials.

Faith rooms are available for prayer, meditation or as a quiet zone for reflection.

Unique opportunities to develop professional skills…

As an award-winning education group, we offer real world learning opportunities that schools can’t. We partner with businesses, from tech start-ups to global corporations, to take learning out of the classroom. And guest speakers from industry and top universities regularly visit our college to share their knowledge.

… and skills for life

With our support, your child will develop the core attributes that form the foundations for a successful start in life. For us, these are: professional, enterprising, confident, self-aware and resilient.

Consistent and supportive teaching

Unlike schools, we do not hire supply teachers to cover classes. Designated tutors will stay with your child throughout the academic year to help them achieve their objectives.

Our teaching goes beyond the curriculum to develop your child’s academic skills, such as note taking, essay writing and revision planning.

Our colleges do not close over the summer months, with facilities like our Learning Environments (libraries) remaining open for our students to use.

Support for you and your child

If your child needs additional assistance because of a disability or educational needs, our Learning Support Team can help. We also offer free confidential counselling for all students who need it.

Alongside this support we have a Head of Campus, who is responsible for ensuring college is a vibrant and welcoming environment, where your child feels safe and supported and able achieve their potential. This role works closely with both students and staff to build a strong community within the college.

More information for parents or guardians of new students

Further details can be found on our Supporting You, and Information for parents or guardians webpages.

For further information such as how to get to college, virtual 360 tours and college life information, please visit our College Life webpages.

You can also find everything you need to know about student finance on our finance page.

We look forward to welcoming your child to Guildford College!



