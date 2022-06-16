Mayor impressed by Jubilee Robe made by New City College students

A Regal Robe for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations made by New City College Fashion students has become one of the centrepieces of a travelling art exhibition.

The Robe was unveiled at Havering Council’s Platinum Party in the Place community event in Romford Market over the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend – and greatly impressed the newly-appointed Mayor of Havering, Cllr Trevor McKeever.

Now the garment is being displayed at various art galleries and libraries within the borough as part of the travelling Jubilee exhibition, which was launched at the Frys Gallery in Fairkytes Arts Centre, Hornchurch, on 9th June, by Deputy Mayor Stephanie Nunn. Once the exhibition tour has ended, it will be on show at the Havering Museum.

Created and designed by students from NCC Ardleigh Green campus in Hornchurch, the Robe is made from patriotic red, white and blue cotton drill and decorated with eye-catching frills which are set into a traditional princess line for dramatic effect.

It is adorned with motifs and images of Queen Elizabeth II which were produced by Graphics and Photography students and screen-printed by Art and Design students.