Mole Valley District Council confirms submission of reserved matters application by preferred partner for Claire House and James House development

Mole Valley District Council (MVDC) can confirm that ME Developments, the preferred partner for the development of the Claire House and James House site that will form the first phase of the Transform Leatherhead Riverside Quarter, has submitted a reserved matters application to progress the scheme of 35 residential units (including affordable housing), ground floor café and community space.

The application submitted by ME Developments builds upon the previous ‘outline planning’ consent (where the bulk of the detail has already been submitted to the local authority planning department).

The ‘reserved matters’ application (required when outline planning consent has been granted and covering further details such as materials used for construction and landscaping) is subject to a statutory consultation period of four weeks.

Once the development is complete, the ground floor café and community space will be handed back to MVDC who will seek a suitable tenant.

Councillor Keira Vyvyan-Robinson, MVDC Cabinet Member for Projects, said: “The submission of a reserved matters application for the key project of Claire House and James House is a significant step forward in the regeneration of this riverside quarter and, if consented, will result in the delivery of much needed affordable housing units.”

For details of the reserved matters application, please search the MVDC Planning Application Portal quoting Planning Reference number MO/2022/1026.

For further information on the Riverside Quarter please see the Transform Leatherhead website.