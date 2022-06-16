The garden has been specifically designed to provide a serene backdrop visible from the treatment rooms within the Chatsfield Suite and some patients will even be able to receive treatment in the newly converted garden, which includes a pavilion seating area to protect them from the sun.

The garden will also be used by relatives and visitors to the suite if they need to step out for some air during a longer visit.

Lara Cunnane-Reay, Chatsfield Suite Ward Manager, said: “This new garden will make such a positive difference for our patients and their loved ones. Treatments for cancer can sometimes be lengthy and are often delivered over long appointments so having an outdoor space that’s suitable for patients and their visitors will really help to break up the monotony of a clinical environment and offer a calm space for a bit of respite during what can be an emotional and stressful time.”

The garden, which is situated directly adjacent to the suite’s conservatory, was officially opened today by members of staff and Trust Chair, Suzy Brain England OBE.

Suzy said: “I am delighted to announce this beautiful, serene space, open. It has been made possible by generous donations from our local communities and we would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to everyone who has donated to the Chatsfield Suite over the years to help us improve the clinical environment for our patients. Their fundraising efforts have meant that we can afford little extras such as this wonderful gar

den to make our patient experience that little more comfortable.

“Lastly, my colleagues here in the Chatsfield Suite have done an incredible job of organising this project and created something really beautiful that we can all be proud of.”

Lara and her team on the Chatsfield suite organised a charity ball to help raise the required funds to complete the garden. The Shining Star Ball, which was held at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster (formerly Keepmoat), was attended by patients, staff and relatives alike and raised over £6,000 towards the cause.

Hearing of the ambitious plans to create a tranquil space for those receiving cancer care, a number of local businesses also donated funds to the project including Togel contractors, who raised £6,000 at a charity golf day and Retford Rotary Club who generously gave almost £4,000 to the cause.

Another portion of the funds for the garden project were raised during a special charity event organised by Paula Emery, Respiratory Medicine Clinical Admin Secretary, at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, following her husband David received care in the Chatsfield Suite. The 1970’s themed disco, which was held at Parklands Sport and Social Club, raised over £2,500 for the garden project.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospital’s Charity support a number of projects similar to this one which help to improve hospital experiences for local people. If you have a fundraising idea and you would like to support one of our projects, you can head to our website for more information at dbthcharity.co.uk.