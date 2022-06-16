New Youth Parliament Member seeks views on mental health

Young people in Hartlepool have a new face to represent them with the election of Georgia Robson as the town’s Member of the UK Youth Parliament.

The 16-year-old, who is studying English and history at Manor Community Academy and aims to become a forensic psychologist, will serve for two years, working with youth groups, councillors and other decision-makers on the issues which matter to young people aged 11-18.

Georgia Robson

“I am very proud to have been elected and I’ll be doing everything possible to make the voices of young people in Hartlepool heard,” said Georgia, who has identified three key areas for particular focus.

Foremost, she wants to improve the mental health support available to students at school or college.

She said: “I struggled with my own mental health during COVID, missing loved ones and friends and feeling anxious and isolated, so I know first-hand just what an important issue this is for young people.”

Georgia has launched a consultation on young people’s mental health, seeking the views and experiences of 11-18-year-olds in the borough.

The survey – which is anonymous – is at yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk/mental-health-young-people and paper copies are being sent to youth centres and schools.

Further priorities are working to stamp out any discrimination in Hartlepool, encouraging people to help keep their local environment tidy and litter-free and forming a closer bond between young and elderly residents.

“During COVID I looked after my grandad and I saw just how important personal contact and support was for elderly people, to help them avoid feeling isolated, and this is something I very much want to encourage and develop,” added Georgia.

Georgia welcomes contact from young people on these or any other issues and there are lots of ways to contact her:

Email: georgia.myphartlepool@gmail.com

Instagram: georgiarobsonmyp

Twitter: georgiaMYPHP

TikTok: georgiamyphartlepool