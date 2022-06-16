Stay cool in the warm weather

With high temperatures this week please make sure you take care of yourself and keep an eye out for those whose health may suffer in hot weather.

Please follow our tips below to take care of your health in hot weather:

keep an eye on isolated, elderly, ill or very young people and make sure they are able to keep cool

ensure that babies, children or elderly people are not left alone in stationary cars

check on elderly or sick neighbours, family or friends every day

be alert and call a doctor or social services if someone is unwell or further help is needed

keep medicines below 25 °C or in the refrigerator (read the storage instructions on the packaging)

seek medical advice if you are suffering from a chronic medical condition or taking multiple medications

try to get help if you feel dizzy, weak, anxious or have intense thirst and headache; move to a cool place as soon as possible and measure your body temperature

drink some water or fruit juice to rehydrate

rest immediately in a cool place if you have painful muscular spasms (particularly in the legs, arms or abdomen, in many cases after sustained exercise during very hot weather), and drink oral rehydration solutions containing electrolytes.

medical attention is needed if heat cramps last more than one hour

consult your doctor if you feel unusual symptoms or if symptoms persist

More information

NHS advice: How to cope in hot weather