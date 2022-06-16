Summer in the city – Exeter City Council News

Exeter is all set for a summer of fun with a whole load of exciting events coming to the city.

Swing into the summer season with free Jazz on the Quay. It’s the soundtrack to those lazy Sunday afternoons with a great line-up at the Transit Shed from Sunday 26 June through to Sunday 28 August (no music on Sunday 31 July).

Music gets underway at 12:30pm through to 3:30pm every Sunday and is brought to this idyllic location thanks to The Exeter Canal & Quay Trust in conjunction with the City Council.

For a full schedule go to the Visit Exeter website http://www.visitexeter.com/whats-on/jazz-on-the-quay

The Queen’s Baton Relay comes to Exeter on Monday 4 July. The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will be sweeping through the city to mark the coming of the Commonwealth Games in August.

The Baton will be carried for 29 days through the length and breadth of England by thousands of Batonbearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, before reaching Birmingham for the Opening Ceremony on 28 July.

Exeter’s quirky, age-old spectacle of hoisting a giant white glove in the air will take place once again on 7 July.

Each Year the city upholds the tradition of celebrating the Lammas Fair, a ceremony which dates back to the Norman conquest more than 900 years ago. A procession takes place through the city centre before the white gloves is raised above the historic Guildhall.

There’s also plenty going on down on the Quay, with a raft of activities set to take place. There’s something going on most weekends from live music to outdoor street food markets.

The Custom House plays host to some great literary events as part of the Quay Words programme, showcasing Exeter’s status as a UNESCO City of Literature, as well as special exhibitions and creative events as part of its collaboration with environmental arts organisation Honeyscribe.

And if the sun fails the materialise and the rain clouds gather, people can always duck down the Underground Passages in Sidwell Street and experience one of Exeter’s most unique visitor attractions. Built to pipe fresh drinking water to the citizens of Exeter in medieval times, the Underground Passages is a fascinating insight into life underground.

For more information on the Passages and all these events visit the Visit Exeter website at www.visitexeter.com