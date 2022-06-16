Ulster University receives more than £450,000 from UK Government for arts and humanities research

The UK is home to some of the brightest, most innovative and creative research teams in the world. They have the ideas and they have the entrepreneurial energy to create businesses and services that could turn sectors on their head.

What they need, what every great commercial idea needs, is support in the critical early stages. The Impact Acceleration Account is the catalyst that allows projects to grow to the next level, attracting investment, forging partnerships and creating jobs.

The breadth of UKRI allows us to work right across the UK’s work-class research and innovation system to ensure it builds a green future, secures better health, ageing and wellbeing, tackles infections and builds a secure and resilient world.