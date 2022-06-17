Apply now for annual chess tournament

HEADTEACHERS check your inboxes – your school’s invitation to the annual schools’ Chess Tournament has landed!

The event, organised by Chess in Schools Merseyside, is back at St George’s Hall, thanks to support from Liverpool City Council and The Angus Lawson Memorial Trust, on Tuesday 5 July. Schools, both primary and secondary, from all across the Liverpool City Region can get involved.

The event is from 9.30am-3.30pm. School uniform must be worn and please bring a packed lunch.

There are still spaces available for teams to take part – but places are going fast!

For more details on age groups and teams and to sign up please see the following forms:

Primary schools

Secondary schools