Bournemouth Community Lottery to support the local charity and voluntary sector



Posted on Thursday 2nd November 2017

A local Bournemouth lottery is being considered by the Council at Cabinet next week (8 Nov) as a way of generating income for the charity and voluntary sector.

With continued budget pressures, the Council is looking at innovative solutions to providing access to funding for local charities and the voluntary sector as well as providing the opportunity for residents to support local good causes.

A number of councils across England are successfully operating their own local lotteries. The proposal for Bournemouth would operate on-line with tickets costing £1. There would be a weekly draw with players deciding which good cause they wish to support. 60% of ticket sales would go directly to local groups and 20% for prizes and 20% for administration by the Lottery Management company.

The lottery would be operated by an external lottery manager with experience in the running of already successful local schemes across the country.

Of the 60% of ticket sales, funding would be allocated to a number of pre-agreed good causes and a proportion into a central pot which the Council will be responsible for distributing through a grant programme.

Lottery prizes range from a £25,000 jackpot for matching all six numbers, to £250, £25 or three free tickets.

Councillor Jane Kelly, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Public Health, said: “Feedback through a consultation with the local charity and voluntary sector has been largely supportive of the proposal of a lottery scheme in Bournemouth. They valued the local nature of this fundraising platform, raising funds for local causes and prizes going to local people.

“A Bournemouth Lottery would enable the Council to generate much needed income for local charities and the voluntary sector to access as well as giving residents the chance to take part and have a say in which causes receive funding.”

If the proposal is agreed at Cabinet it is hoped the lottery would be introduced in summer 2018.