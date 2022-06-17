City to thank Armed Forces – Coventry City Council

Armed Forces Day will be held next week, with a parade and service in the city to help people say thank-you to those who serve.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday 25 June.

A service will be held in Holy Trinity Church at 10.30am followed by a short parade around Broadgate at 11.30am featuring past, present and future members of the Armed Forces community.

Around 200 people are expected to form the parade, which will be led by the Standard Triumph Pipe Band.

Everyone in the city is being urged to show their support and help Coventry pay tribute.

Lord Mayor, Cllr Kevin Maton, who will be taking the salute, said: “Armed Forces Day has always been well supported in our city and I know many will again turn out to say their own thank you to those who serve and keep us safe.

“Our Armed Forces personnel and their families sacrifice so much and serve in so many ways. It will be an honour for our city to host the parade and I look forward to a great day in the city centre.”

Armed Forces Day honours serving members of the Forces, as well as veterans, reservists, cadets and the families who support them.

On the day, the Armed Forces Day flag will be raised on buildings and famous landmarks around the country, including Coventry’s Council House.

You can find out more about the day, events and how to get involved by visiting www.armedforcesday.org.uk

Showing support for the Armed Forces provides a much-valued morale boost for the troops and their families. You can find out more about what they are doing at home and around the world by visiting the official sites of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force.

Coventry is also a member of the Armed Forces Covenant, which is a promise to look after current and former service personnel and their families.