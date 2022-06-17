Equine Apprenticeship courses at CAFRE

June 17, 2022

Love working with horses? Apprentices, this is your chance to learn and earn!

CAFRE is accepting applications for the Level 2 and Level 3 Apprenticeship in the Equine Industry programmes starting in October 2022.

Apprentices accepted on to the course will continue to work in their current workplace, receive training from the CAFRE team based at Enniskillen Campus. Students will work towards the British Horse Society Stage 2/Stage 3 exam. Apprentices will be required to attend Enniskillen Campus for short blocks of training during the year. Theory sessions are delivered weekly online. The course covers a range of topics including riding and non-riding options to suit differing interests.

Apprentices must be aged 16-24 years and about to take up or already be in paid employment in Northern Ireland. A minimum of 21 hours work a week is a requirement. CAFRE can provide guidance on sourcing suitable employment.

CAFRE’s Equine Lecturer, Jenny Richardson comments that, ‘Completion of these courses enhances employment opportunities for a diverse range of roles within the industry including grooms, riding centre employees, and those hoping to progress to providing riding instruction’.

Further information can be obtained by emailing Jenny Richardson jenny.richardson@daera-ni.gov.uk.

Click here to find out more about Equine courses at Enniskillen Campus.