Father’s Day 2022: Where to grab a great gift in Hull

It’s Father’s Day on Sunday which means that plenty of people will scrambling around looking to find the perfect gift.

There are lots of places in Hull to grab something for someone special, here’s just a few ideas –

Hammonds of Hull

It’s not even been open a year yet but Hammonds of Hull already springs to mind when looking to find a gift. The spectacular space is full of great gift ideas, from delicious chocolate and sweet treats to a wide range of some of the finest food products from all over the world. Hammonds also has a ridiculously large stock of beer and real ales, as well as a carefully curated selection of wines.

A timely reminder of how beautiful we truly are 😊😍😊, and thank you again to ace photographer Jason Shipley for taking these pictures a few weeks ago (check Jason’s amazing work on Instagram if you haven’t already) ❤📸❤ pic.twitter.com/dEpg4lWVKP — Hepworth’s Arcade (@HepworthsArcade) May 19, 2022

Hepworth’s Arcade

The historic arcade is home to Beasley’s, a fantastic clothing store if you are shopping for a fashionista. If shopping for a book worm, opposite Beasley’s is J.E. Books and just a few strides further down is Dinsdales, the country’s oldest joke shop (don’t be too cruel to dad though).

Newland Avenue

Newland Avenue has a diverse mix of shops, many of which could serve up the perfect Father’s Day gift. For those in search of a practical present, possibly for someone into their DIY, Mac’s Tools is well worth a visit. If you aren’t quite sure what you are looking for, The Yellow Shop is home to some quirky gift ideas.

Humber Street

If dad has green fingers, Plant & Paint has plenty of gorgeous indoor plants, and opposite is Form Shop & Studio which stocks a diverse selection of cool prints, as well as lots of great gift ideas.