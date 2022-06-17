Have your say on NNDC’s Levelling Up bid for Fakenham

Date published: 16th June 2022

The Council is applying for Government funding which if successful would allow the expansion of the current Leisure Centre provision at Trap Lane in Fakenham.

In the Levelling Up Fund Round 2 Prospectus published by the Government in March, North Norfolk was identified as a Priority 1 area for support – meaning the Government was keen to see applications for projects to be submitted under the programme from the district and has provided £125,000 of funding to support the development of good quality proposals.

The bid for Fakenham includes proposals to provide a 25-metre public swimming pool and improved outdoor sports facilities (full size 2G surface for competitive hockey and tennis) with pavilion to provide outdoor sports changing facilities on land owned by the Town Council at Trap Lane, Fakenham.

There is significant community support for the provision of a 25-metre public swimming pool and improved sports facilities in Fakenham following the loss of dated facilities in recent years on the former Fakenham College site.

We are seeking views from residents in the area to gauge what level of support there is for these proposals and will form part of the evidence to support the funding application to Central Government.

The time allowed for the bid submission is very limited – the consultation closes on the 22 June 2022

Fill out our quick survey

Read more about the Council’s Levelling Up bids