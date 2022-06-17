Have your say on the future of parking permit prices by Wednesday 6 July







PEP1





Residents and businesses are being invited to have their say on revised proposals for parking permit prices, which put sustainable transport at the heart of the Council’s parking strategy.

The proposals form part of Hackney’s Parking and Enforcement Plan (PEP) 2021-26 , setting out the Council’s parking objectives over the next five years, which focus on improving local air quality and reducing CO2 emissions by promoting sustainable travel, and incentivising drivers to switch to less polluting vehicles.

Between August and November 2021, local residents, businesses and visitors had the chance to provide feedback on the PEP, with almost 5,000 people taking part.

Over a period of three weeks, residents now have another opportunity to comment on revised proposals on parking permit price charges, informed by the responses collected in last year’s public consultation.

To join the conversation go to www.consultation.hackney.gov.uk . The opportunity to comment and share views about parking permit prices closes on Wednesday 6 July 2022.

On Wednesday 29 June residents are also able to join a call-in session between 9am-5pm to speak directly to a policy officer about the proposals, or take part in an online drop-in session between 6:30pm-8pm to have questions answered by a panel of parking managers.

For more information on the Parking and Enforcement Plan, visit: www.hackney.gov.uk/pep