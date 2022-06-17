In the news: 10-16 June 2022

A round up of mentions of our students, staff and the University in the media over the past week.

A new Social Work Teaching Partnership for Northamptonshire has been officially launched. The University will work more closely with North Northamptonshire Council, West Northamptonshire Council and Northamptonshire Children’s Trust to equip students and social workers to better meet the needs of people across the county.

The Partnership was reported by the Northamptonshire Telegraph, Daventry Express and the Chronicle and Echo.

For BBC Radio Northampton’s ‘Wheel’s Week in Westminster’, our political expert and Senior Lecturer in Journalism Kate Ironside summed up the week that was with presenter Tim Wheeler. They discussed the vote of confidence in the Prime Minister, the cost of living and the housing crisis. Listen again here (3hr 16mins).

Allowing creature comforts and creating continuous care in a less clinical environment were the top design requirements for Midwifery students set a novel challenge to make the ‘perfect birthing suite’ with a bottomless pot of cash. The Chronicle and Echo featured their work.

Visiting Professor Gerri Kimber reviewed the TV adaptation of the novel The Essex Serpent for The Times Literary Supplement.

Why do people see ghosts and demons? Our parapsychology expert Professor Chris Roe gave his thoughts about the science behind this to The Daily Beast.

Demand for exorcisms appear to be on the increase. Parapsychologist Dr Cal Cooper spoke with Talk Radio’s Howard Hughes to discuss the reasons why (listen again link unavailable).

Nursing students has their knowledge and skills tested to the limit recently after lecturers staged a Major Incident hospital scenario, as reported by the Northants Chamber.

The Northants Chamber also reported on new research – by UON and University of Central Lancashire – about cyclists’ perceptions of headgear safety.