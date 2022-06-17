Information for students: National rail strike on w/c 20 June

Rail strikes are taking place on week commencing 20 June.

As a result of this, many train services won’t be running on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June, with some services expected to be affected throughout the week.

We welcome staff, students and visitors as usual. Our colleges remain open as usual for lessons, revision, or practising your skills in our workshops.

If you are travelling by train to college next week, we would encourage you to follow these tips:

Check your travel schedule before you set off, for example, you could use an app such as National Rail, Trainline for the latest travel information.

If you usually travel by train, consider travelling by bus or another means of transport during the strike.

Please allow extra time to travel, as buses and roads may get a little busier.



