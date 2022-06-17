Milton Keynes University Hospital Celebrates Staff Achievements

Staff at Milton Keynes University Hospital (MKUH) were finally able to get together to celebrate their achievements at the first in-person awards ceremony to be held since 2019.

Almost 400 colleagues attended a glittering ceremony at the Double Tree Hotel at the home of the MK Dons to recognise the immense hard work and commitment of individuals and teams over the past year.

There were 11 hotly contested categories, including the coveted Patients’ Choice Award, which was exclusively open to nominations from patients and their families.

Chief Executive at MKUH, Professor Joe Harrison, said: ‘It was wonderful to see everybody back together to celebrate. The event is a fantastic way of bringing together staff from right across the Trust to recognise the work done by everyone in our organisation – helping to deliver excellent care for the people of Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

‘For me, acknowledging and celebrating success is vital. There are so many people doing such amazing things in this organisation that we should be proud to celebrate.’

More than 400 nominations were received and the winners chosen by a panel of judges using a points system. The winners were as follows:

Colleague of the Year – Lee Downes from Occupational Health

Rising Star – Stephen Ngugi from Support Services

Volunteer of the Year – Mark Saunders, Trustwide

Fundraiser of the Year – The IT Team

Patient Experience – Safeguarding & Quality Team for the Meaningful Activities Service

Patients’ Choice – Ellie Shears from Pain Management

Team of the Year – joint winners: the Robotic Theatre Team and the Community Dietetics Team

Outstanding Contribution – Dr Jyothi Srinivas from Paediatrics

Chair’s Award – Clare Lockhart from the Emergency Department

CEO Special Recognition Award – Patient Access Team

CEO’s Leader of the Year – joint winners: Felicity Medina and Nicola Jones from Patient Access

Congratulations to all award winners, as well as to those colleagues who received a highly commended acknowledgement. Well done to all colleagues across the hospital who were nominated and a huge thank you for everything that you do.

To view the gallery of images from the evening, please click here or on the image below.