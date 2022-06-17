NHS England and NHS Improvement head of community nursing sees how Care Trust puts patients at the heart of care

Community nursing teams at Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust were pleased to welcome NHS England and NHS Improvement’s Head of Community Nursing, Sam Sherrington, on Friday 10 June, to celebrate the great work being undertaken by teams out in the community.

Community nursing provides invaluable care to people in their own homes, care homes, or close to where they live, in clinics and GP practices across every village, town and city in the country. They also provide outreach services to those who may not have a secure home. Sam Sherrington represents community nursing at a national level.

During the day long visit the head of community nursing, Sam Sherrington, toured Trust services, including a visit to a tissue viability clinic based in Keighley, where she could see firsthand how the community-based service supports patients and professionals with specialist wound care advice and treatment. The tour of services also included a visit to a school catering for students who have special educational needs, and a visit to colleagues from the children’s services, including the children in care team and the vaccinations and immunisations team. Sam had previously visited the Care Trust and also took the opportunity to have a virtual catch-up session with the community nursing workforce.

As well as visiting services, Sam spent much of the day chatting with staff about their experiences within community nursing, as well as reflecting on the successes and developments the Trust’s nursing team have made in caring for patients and families in the community.

James Cooke, Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust’s Assistant General Manager for Adult Physical Health Community, said: “We have been delighted to welcome Sam Sherrington back to the Trust. It’s a wonderful opportunity for Sam to see how we put patients at the heart of care and to see firsthand the fantastic work that we have been doing in the community, including during the pandemic, and how our community nurses have managed services for patients and their families. The visit from a well-respected lead in our field, has given a real boost to our staff. It’s always appreciated when the care and commitment that our staff give to our patients is recognised.”