Summer fun at Canons House and Grounds

Canons Summer Fair, Saturday 18 June

Canons House and Grounds in Mitcham is delighted to announce ‘Canons Summer Fair’ on Saturday 18 June 2022. The fun-filled event will have sustainability and the chance for the local community to connect at its heart. It’s not to be missed!

There will be food and drink stalls, live music and a fantastic selection of free activities suitable for all ages. This will include art activities, upcycling workshops, exhibitions, circus skills, smoothie bikes and many more!

Come along to take in the live music on the terrace and enjoy refreshments from the food stalls. All in the beautiful surroundings of Grade II* listed Canons House.

We will be putting on tours of the beautiful house throughout the day where, not only will you have a chance to find out more about the 17th century building and former monastic lands, you will also have the opportunity to view the fantastic community art exhibitions on display.

Remember to save some time to explore the historic grounds! There’s a walled garden, pond, dovecote and historic running track to see, as well as a wonderful children’s play area and beautiful community garden.

Cllr Natasha Irons, Cabinet Member for Local Environment, Green Spaces and Climate, said: “Not only will it be a fantastic way to spend time with family and friends this summer, but because of the wonderful demonstrations and activities on offer, everyone attending will come away with a better understanding of what sustainability is and how they can get involved in climate action.

“Canons Summer Fair highlights the growing partnership between our council and community as we work towards the completion of The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery Community Fund ‘Canons House & Grounds’ project. We’re bringing together our wonderful community, celebrating our natural environment, and learning more about sustainability in stunning surroundings.”

About Canons House & Grounds, Mitcham

The Canons House & Grounds project is a £4.4million restoration project that will see the historic house and grounds be brought back to their former glory. The project was jointly funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund.

About The National Lottery Heritage Fund

Using money raised by the National Lottery, we inspire, lead and resource the UK’s heritage to create positive and lasting change for people and communities, now and in the future. http://www.heritagefund.org.uk.