Ulster University recognises key figures in this year’s honorary graduates

Key figures from across health, sport, business, property and local government in Northern Ireland will be recognised by Ulster University as this year’s honorary graduates.

One of the eight honorary graduates is being recognised for the important role they have played in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – Dr Patricia Donnelly led the successful roll-out of the Northern Ireland COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

Leading figure in the business community, Jackie Henry, is being recognised for the key role she has played in the economic prosperity and growth of Northern Ireland, and also for her advocacy of diversity, inclusion and social mobility, particularly in building skills and providing access to education. Patrick McKillen’s inspirational career in property development and hospitality, together with his role in promoting peace and reconciliation across Ireland, will also be recognised among this year’s honorary graduates.

For the role he has played over the decades in promoting peace and reconciliation within Derry-Londonderry and across Northern Ireland, together with his key role in welcoming our new university students to the city, Jim Roddy will be conferred as an honorary Ulster University graduate.

Outstanding sporting achievements are also being celebrated this year – Dr Karen Weekes will be conferred in recognition of her solo crossing of the Atlantic, together with the significant role she has played in promoting the UN sustainable goals of gender equality and ocean conservation.

The University will be conferring Agnes Lunny for the significant advocacy role she has played at the highest level of government to secure investment in social care reform, together with her inspirational leadership role in the establishment and success of the Positive Futures charitable organisation. We are also recognising the exceptional contribution and leadership that has been demonstrated by Jenny Pyper, as both Interim Head of the Civil Service and Utility Regulator for Northern Ireland.

In addition, John Shiels, Chief Executive of Manchester United Foundation, will also be conferred in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the personal development of young people through education, sport and community engagement.

Congratulating the recipients, Ulster University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew said: